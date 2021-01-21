Pitta Kathalu teaser: The Telugu anthology is about bold women

Looks like, it's the season for anthology movies. After the success of Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kalaai and Paava Kadhaigal, the Telugu film industry is coming up with yet another one.

Pitta Kathalu

Filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy have come together to narrate stories about distinctly bold women through an anthology.

The Telugu anthology is titled Pitta Kathalu, which means short stories in Telugu.

Sharing the teaser of Pitta Kathalu, the official Twitter handle of Netflix India wrote, "Samayam vachesindi. Our first Telugu language Original is heading your way, take a peek (sic)."

The stars

The characters of the stories will be brought to to life by stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, and Sanjith Hegde.

What makers got to say

Talking about the project, National Film Award-winning director Bhascker said: "‘Pitta Kathalu' is a labour of love with every story in the anthology showcasing a beautiful landscape of the country and presenting women-led stories that will touch a chord with the audience.

"Working with other extremely talented directors and incredible actors was an opportunity to cherish. It is time for regional Indian content to shine on the global stage," Bhascker added.

For Reddy, working with "directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a differentiated take on relationships".

To this, Nag Ashwin added: "I hope ‘Pitta Kathalu', the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world."

Where to watch

The film will drop on February 19 on Netflix. Talking about the same, Srishti Behl Arya of Netflix said, ""Great stories can come from anywhere. As we expand our film slate and tell more stories that are rooted in all corners of the country, we are thrilled to bring the magic of Telugu storytelling to Netflix, with ‘Pitta Kathalu'. This anthology was a wonderful opportunity to work with imaginative storytellers and incredible talent who have pushed the creative boundaries."