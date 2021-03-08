Theatres likely to resume old schedule soon, second shows get Covid panel nod

Thiruvananthapuram: Here’s a bit of good news for moviegoers. The Covid Core Committee has recommended the Kerala government to lift the restriction on second shows at cinemas.

An order allowing late-night screening is expected Monday.

The movie halls, closed due to the pandemic, were reopened on January 13. They were allowed to function from 9 am to 9 pm, which ruled out the possibility of second shows.

According to the recommendations now submitted, screening will be allowed between 12 noon and 12 night.

The absence of late-night shows had affected the revenues of recent releases as more than 50 per cent of revenues often come from second shows. With ban on it the release of about 30 completed movies in the state has been withheld.

Industry organisations, including the Film Chamber of Commerce, had informed the government that the restriction on second shows was irrational.

Though the Central government had allowed full-house screening in February, Kerala did not implement it due to a spurt in Covid cases, and has been allowing only half the seating capacity.

The current restriction on admission to halls is likely to continue. States such as Tamil Nadu have full-capacity screening of movies.