'Chehre' trailer: Rhea Chakraborty makes blink-and-miss appearance in Amitabh Bachchan’s thriller

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre is out. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been missing from the poster and teaser, makes a fleeting appearance in the trailer.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The trailer promises an intriguing thriller.

Rhea was announced as a cast member in July 2019, but did not feature in the promotions of the film recently, and this had left fans wondering.

Chehre is scheduled to release in theatres on April 9.

Rhea has been caught up in a legal mess after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Rhea, who was arrested by the NCB in the drugs probe related to Sushant’s death, is currently out on bail.