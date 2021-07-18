Relief for cinema sector: Kerala govt gives nod to resume film shooting

Kochi: The Kerala government on Saturday gave the nod to resume film shooting in the state with strict restrictions. This has come as a relief to the crew of more than 20 films, which had to stop shooting due to the Covid induced lockdown.

The Film Producers’ Association and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) plan to make arrangements for filming in compliance with the strict guidelines. FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan has thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government for giving permission to resume shooting.

Unnikrishnan had written a letter to the Chief Minister pointing out that the shooting of seven films, including that of the Prithviraj-Mohanlal movie ‘Bro Daddy’, had to be moved out of state as filming was not allowed in Kerala.

However, the shooting location of ‘Bro Daddy’ is unlikely to change for now as filming has already started in Hyderabad.

Film Producers’ Association president M Ranjith told Manorama that he was elated over the government's decision.

"Shooting of films that were abruptly stopped due to the lockdown will resume. Filming will begin only in adherence to the Covid guidelines. Only those who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be included in the crew," he added.