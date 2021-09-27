Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to release on Dec 31

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2021 07:52 AM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor announced the release date of his much awaited film 'Jersey' through Instagram on Sunday.

The film will release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

The actor uploaded a still from the film and captioned it as: "Jersey releasing on December 31".

RELATED ARTICLES

The film is the official Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name. The original film starred actor Nani.

Both the films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The Hindi remake also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and actress Mrunal Thakur.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout