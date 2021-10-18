My marriage was the spontaneous decision of a 23-year-old: Ann Augustine

Ann Augustine who is all set to make a comeback into the movies after a pretty long break opens up about her divorce and her latest decisions in life. She calls her marriage a sudden decision taken by a 23 year old ‘girl’. She says that she had faced lots of backlashes in life and that she could recover only with the support of her dear ones. Ann spoke about her life and movies in a special interview with Vanitha.

“It was the spontaneous decision taken by a 23 year old. But, I have no idea whether maturity is what makes a marriage beautiful. Anyways, I would like to perceive everything in a positive light. I had faced many backlashes in life. I got stuck in my room. I wish my father was there with me during those sad days. I am someone who prays every day. It must be the grace of God or the prayers of my loved ones that gave me the strength to overcome everything. Even if go to sleep, broken and crying, the next morning my mind would say that there is no point in being sad. I wanted to do something about it. I had gathered strength and came out of my problems not by myself. Lots of people had given me the courage,” says Ann.

Ann says that all she could do was to go with the flow. However, one day, she decided that there is no point in just sitting aloof inside the room. She was determined to come out and live her life. “I went to Bangalore determined to do something creative. That is how I started Miramar. Running a production house was something that I didn’t know. I worked really hard and formed a good team too. Now, it is going well,” notes the actress.

Ann and noted cinematographer Jomon T John had tied the knot, in 2014, after a courtship of two years. They divorced after living separately for three years.

Ann who made her entry into the Malayalam cinema industry through Elsamma Enna Aankutty, soon grabbed attention even though she had done only a handful of movies. She took a break from acting after her marriage. Meanwhile, she had acted in movies like Neena and Solo. Now, she is getting ready for a spectacular come back through the movie Autorickshawkarante Bharya. She plays a prominent role in legendary actor Sathyan’s biopic too, starring Jayasurya in the lead role.