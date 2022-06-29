Prithviraj is the Kamal Haasan of Malayalam cinema: Vivek Oberoi

‘Kaduva’ starring Prithviraj in the lead role is one of the most anticipated movies of the season as it marks the return of hitmaker Shaji Kailas after a long break. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi too plays a pivotal role in the movie. Interestingly, this would be Vivek’s second film in Malayalam after the blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. In a promotional event in Kochi, Vivek praised Prithviraj, calling him the Kamal Haasan of Malayalam cinema.

“There isn’t any field where Prithviraj hasn’t tried his hands. He sings, dances, produces movies and is a director too. He is someone who loves cinema a lot. In fact, he lives for cinema. Prithviraj is the Kamal Haasan of Kerala. He has inspired me in a lot of ways,” said Vivek.

‘Kaduva’ is jointly bankrolled by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon for the banners of Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions. Vivek Oberoi would be playing the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Samyukta Menon essays the female lead. The film that was slated to hit the screens on 30 June has now been postponed by a week, to 7 July.