Vinayan’s 'Pathonpatham Nootandu' starring Siju Wilson to hit theatres this Onam

‘Pathonpatham Nootandu’ directed by Vinayan under the banner of Gokulam movies, and produced by Gokulam Gopalan is slated to be an Onam release. The film will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Siju Wilson plays the titular role of Arattupuzha Velayudhapanicker, a renaissance hero, who fights for the rights of his people.

The rest of the cast includes Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Vishnu Vinay, Indrans, Raghavan, Alencier, Mustafa, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Chalipala, Sharan, Manikandan Achari, Senthil Krishna, Dr Shinu, Vishnu Govind, Sphadikam George, Sunil Sukhada, Jayan Cherthala, Baiju Ezhupunna, Sundara Pandyan, Aadinath Sasi, Manraj, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Jayakumar, Nazeer Sankranti, Hareesh Pengan, Godson, Bittu Thomas, Madhu Punnapra, Shinu Chovva, Tomji Varghese, Sidha Raj, Jaispon, Kayadhu, Deepthi Sathi, Poonam Bajwa, Renu Soundar, Varsha Vishwanath, Nia, Madhuri Brakansa, Shriya Shri, Sai Krishna, Bini, Akhila, Twinkle Jobi, etc.

The cinematography is by Shajikumar. M Jayachandran has composed the music to Rafeeq Ahammed's lyrics. VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan are the co-producers. Krishnamurthy is the Executive producer. The project is designed by Badusha. Ajayan Chalushery is the art director. Editing is by Vivek Harshan and makeup by Pattanam Rasheed. Dhanya Balakrishnan has done the costume. The sound design is by Satheesh and the stills by Saleesh Perungottukara. Old monks have done the poster designs.

Ratheesh Palod is the Chief Associate Director. Ubaini Yousuf is the Associate Director. Sangeeth VS, Arjun S Kumar, Mithun Babu Sanjay, Ajay Ram, Sharath MS, and Alakananda Unnithan are the Assistant directors. The action choreography team comprises Supreme Sundar, Rajashekhan, and Mafia Sasi. Rajan Philip is the production controller. Production Managers are Jison Paul and Ram Manohar. AS Dinesh is the PRO.