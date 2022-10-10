Actor and assistant director Deepu Balakrishnan drowns in temple pond

Deepu Balakrishnan

Thrissur: Deepu Balakrishnan, an assistant director and actor in the Malayalam film industry drowned in the Koodal Manikyam Southern temple pond, in Iringalakkuda. He was 41. 

Deepu who left home to bathe in the temple pond around 5 am did not return for a long time. In a search that was conducted thereafter, Deepu’s dress and footwear were found near the pond. Later, the body was taken out led by the Fire and Rescue personnel.

He has worked as an assistant director with Urumbukal urangarilla, Once in Mind, and Prema Soothram. He also acted in the movie Urumbukal urangarilla.

