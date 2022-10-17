Mohanlal's 'Monster' banned in GCC over lesbian content: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 11:50 PM IST Updated: October 18, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Mohanlal-starrer 'Monster' that was set to hit the theatres this Diwali has been banned in GCC countries, state reports.

The first Mohanlal-Vysakh combo since the blockbuster Pulimurugan has reportedly been banned in gulf, except in the UAE, over lesbian content allegedly used in the movie.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the movie has been recommended for re-censor. A decision on censorship is expected on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The trailer launch of Monster in Dubai is expected to take place on Wednesday. Mohanlal and Honey Rose are expected to attend the event.

It is understood that the shows will be replaced by 'Padavettu' starring Nivin Pauly that is set for a worldwide release on October 21.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout