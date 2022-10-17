Mohanlal's 'Monster' banned in GCC over lesbian content: Reports

Mohanlal-starrer 'Monster' that was set to hit the theatres this Diwali has been banned in GCC countries, state reports.

The first Mohanlal-Vysakh combo since the blockbuster Pulimurugan has reportedly been banned in gulf, except in the UAE, over lesbian content allegedly used in the movie.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the movie has been recommended for re-censor. A decision on censorship is expected on Tuesday.

The trailer launch of Monster in Dubai is expected to take place on Wednesday. Mohanlal and Honey Rose are expected to attend the event.

It is understood that the shows will be replaced by 'Padavettu' starring Nivin Pauly that is set for a worldwide release on October 21.