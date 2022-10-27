‘Time for bird to leave the nest’. Asha Sharath shares daughter’s engagement pics

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Uthara's engagement function was attended by several actors from Mollywood | Photos: Instagram | Asha Sharath

 Actor Asha Sharath’s daughter Uthara got engaged recently and now the actor has taken to social media to share pictures of the event. The actor also shared her happiness as her daughter is all set to begin her new journey.

“Time for the bird to leave the nest and soar on to the skies in its pursuit of the new life that awaits it"....my Panku spreading her wings to fly out into her new life😍❤️😘😊🙏🙏. I share my happiness with my friends and wellwishers on this joyous occasion of her wedding engagement,” the actor wrote on her Instagram handle.

Several actors from Mollywood, including Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep among others attended the programme. The event was held in Kochi and was attended by close friends and family. Aditya is Uthara’s fiance.

Uthara who is a mechanical engineer by profession is also a dancer and accompanies her mother on stage shows. She is also debuting in a Malayalam film soon.

