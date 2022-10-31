Harassment of women: Internal panels at Malayalam movie locations soon

Kochi: Internal grievance redressal committees will come up at all shooting locations of Malayalam films to deal with complaints related to sexual harassment of women. The Kerala Film Chamber has prepared the design of the notice to be pasted at locations announcing the formation of the committee and its logo. The design and logo have been passed on to all movie producers by the Chamber.

Name, status and phone number of the five committee members will be displayed on the notice. One among the five will be an independent member having no association with the film shooting.



During a meeting organised by the Film Chamber in June this year, various associations related to the film industry had formed a monitoring panel to set up grievance cells at shooting locations. Three persons each from the nine movie associations were included as members of the monitoring committee, which is headed by Film Chamber president G Suresh Kumar.



Filmmakers have now been directed to hand over documents related to formation of the grievance redressal committees to the Producers’ Association along with details of the movie. Apart from feature film locations, redressal committees need to be set up while shooting TV serials, OTT programmes and albums also.

