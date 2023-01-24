Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' nominated for Oscar

Los Angeles: Indian climate change documentary 'All That Breathes' on Tuesday made it to the final nominations list at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards.

The Shaunak Sen directorial is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature segment alongside 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.

Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

"All That Breathes" is also nominated for a BAFTA Award. It previously won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Last year, the Indian feature documentary 'Writing With Fire' was part of the final nominations list in the Best Documentary Feature section but lost out to 'Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)'.

It was the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The final nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams here. The Oscars will take place on March 12.