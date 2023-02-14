Valentine’s Day special: Revisit old Malayalam classics that celebrate love

Today is Valentine's Day and what special way to celebrate this day by revisiting some of Mollywood's evergreen classics that celebrated love in various hues and forms.



Bhargavi Nilayam

Based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's short story 'Neelavelicham', it was the first horror film in Malayalam. However, it contains the bitter-sweet tale of young love between Bhargavi (Vijaya Nirmala), who falls in love with her neighbour Sasikumar (Prem Nazir). Their love ends on a tragic note when Sasikumar is poisoned and killed by Bhargavi's jealous cousin Nanukkuttan.

He kills Bhargavi too when she refuses to marry him. The wounded spirit of Bhargavi continues to haunt the house 'Bhargavi Nilayam'. Madhu, a novelist who owns the house now, starts exploring her past following which Bhargavi finds rest at last. The re-adapted movie, directed by Aashiq Abu and starring Tovino and Rima Kallingal, is expected to hit theatres in April.



'Ennennum Kannettante'

The Fazil directorial deals with teenage love. The movie featured debutants Sangeeth and Sonia along with veteran actors Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu and Sreevidya. 'Ennennum Kannettante' received the Kerala State Film Award for the most popular film in 1986 and narrates the tale of a teenager Kannan who visits his grandparents during the holidays. He enjoys his vacation but things change when his cousin Radhika comes to the village for her arangettam at the Pookkulangara Devi temple.

He soon falls in love with her but is forced to return to Thiruvananthapuram, after he is caught hiding in the bathroom of the house, hoping to see Radhika. Though Kannan had only good intentions and wanted to know whether Radhika loved him, everyone else in the house thinks otherwise. The longing and anticipation in Kannan to see his beloved was aptly captured by the filmmaker.



'Thoovana Thumbikal'

Directed by Padmarajan, the film hovers between romance and sensuality. The movie, featuring Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha, revolves around protagonist Jayakrishnan's yearning and attraction for Clara, a beautiful woman who seems unattainable and his impulsive yet sincere love for Radha, though it is not the same towards the end. Even today, the film enjoys a cult status and is highly praised for its making, script and performances.



'Chamaram'

Directed by John Paul Puthusery, the movie is considered one of the most revolutionary Mollywood romantic flicks of its time. The film revolves around a college student Vinod played by Prathap Pothen and his lecturer Indu (Zarina Wahab). The film explores a very different aspect of love that was considered unconventional during the 1970s. The story ends on a tragic note. It went on to win several awards, including the Kerala State Film Awards for second best film, best female playback singer, best art director and second best actor.



'Mathilukal'

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Mathilukal', which received several national, international and state awards, is a take on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer's eponymous novel which describes his love for Narayani (voiced by KPAC Lalitha) that blossomed within the four walls of a prison. Basheer (Mammootty), jailed on charges of sedition, would speak to Narayani daily, though they are separated by a high prison wall. Though they don't see each other throughout the film, the love that transpires between them is so beautiful and raw, yet distinguished.



'Oru Cheru Punchiri'

'Oru Cheru Punchiri', is a 2000 film that celebrates a beautiful romantic relationship between a husband and wife. Oduvil Unnikrishnan plays a retired estate manager Krishna Kuruppu who is deeply in love with his wife Ammalukutty (Nirmala Sreenivasan) who also reciprocates his love. They spend several beautiful moments together and are content leading their lives in the village among good neighbours. They refuse to sell their land to live with their children in the city. The movie, written and directed by M T Vasudevan Nair, is based on a Telugu short story 'Mithunam' by Sriramana.