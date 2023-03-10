Shah Rukh Khan's slow-motion action sequence from 'Jawan' leaked

IANS
Published: March 10, 2023 07:00 PM IST
The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film 'Jawan' has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.

The short clip of about five to six seconds shows the 'Pathaan' star short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow-motion.

The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video.

Fans can't keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip. One wrote: "Current situation in twitter... after clip hype of #Jawan is unpredicted. Just imagine when teaser or trailer will come."

Another commented: #Pathaan to sirf trailer tha#Jawan full monster hai

#Atlee Anna mass SRK+Ciggy+short hair+mid beard+belt fight + #Anirudh bgm =Goosebumps

Tsunami aane wali hai Theatre me fir se ?? #ShahRukhKhan?? Blue Shirt Pant me jach rhe ho aaye."

"One leaked video and social media got shaken. Hype is real," said another.

"#Jawan Action Leaks Bhai Yeh Toh #Pathaan Ka Baap Nikla #Atlee Anna Thank You For Making This MasterPiece This IS CALL PURE MASS Movie," wrote another. Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan', an action thriller, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

