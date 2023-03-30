Bala, Elizabeth celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary in hospital

Actor Bala who has been under treatment for liver-related ailments for the past one month posted a video of him, along with his wife Elizabeth, cutting a cake on their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary at the private hospital, where Bala is undergoing treatment.

In the video, Bala can be heard saying that he decided to celebrate the special day on Elizabeth's insistence. “Elizabeth insisted that we celebrate our second wedding anniversary. As all of you know, I have been admitted at the hospital. I will be undergoing a very important surgery after three days. It is very risky, but survival rate is high,” he said.

Elizabeth added that they had posted a video of the couple dancing together on the first wedding anniversary. “This year, there won't be any dancing. Hopefully, we will be dancing together during our third anniversary,” she said.

Bala was admitted at the hospital earlier in the month and was in the ICU for some days. His former wife Amrutha Suresh and her partner Gopi Sundar also visited him at the hospital.