Actor Bala shares first picture with wife Elizabeth post surgery

Actor Bala who underwent a liver transplant surgery at a private hospital in Ernakulam shared a picture with his wife Elizabeth for the first time, post-surgery. The picture has already gone viral with many wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Bala who was last seen in the Mollywood film 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' was admitted to a hospital in Kochi last month in critical condition due to liver-related ailments. Since his health condition had deteriorated, he was asked to undergo a liver transplant surgery.

Bala and his wife had posted a cake-cutting video from the hospital on the couple's second wedding anniversary, prior to the surgery. Bala had also revealed that the surgery would be risky and had sought everyone's prayers for his health.

The actor who has appeared in several Mollywood films, had recently hit headlines after he alleged that Unni Mukundan, who produced the film 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' had not given him remuneration for the film.