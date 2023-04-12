Millie Bobby Brown's relationship with Jake Bongiovi reaches new heights with engagement

London: Actress Millie Bobby Brown has recently announced on social media that she is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi. The 19-year-old 'Stranger Things' star has been dating Jake for two and a half years, and they frequently share aspects of their relationship with their followers, reports mirror.co.uk.

However, Jake, 20, decided to take their relationship to the next level and got down on one knee to propose to the teen actress. Sharing their exciting news, Millie took to Instagram to post a loved-up snap of the pair on what appeared to be the beach. In the photo, she looked rather emotional shortly after saying yes as Jake wrapped his arms around his new fiancee, while she placed her hands on his arm. Her diamond ring was clear to see as their romantic moment was captured on camera for all to see.

Millie's friends and fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Singer HRVY penned "Wooooo," while Hannah Dodd added, "Congrats guys!" Former TOWIE star Jess Wright exclaimed, "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling."

Jake also took to his Instagram page to share a series of snaps of the happy couple as he wrote, "Forever." Some fans, however, appeared confused as Millie was seen sporting a white dress, leading some to believe they had already tied the knot.

Jake and Millie met via Instagram and instantly struck up a friendship before this blossomed into a romance. She said, "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" The couple went public with their relationship in June 2021 as she shared a snap of Jake kissing her cheek, noting that they were "Instagram official."

