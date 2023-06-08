Mahesh Kunjumon who was travelling in car along with Kollam Sudhi out of danger: Bineesh Bastin

Mimicry artist Mahesh Kunjumon who was travelling with Kollam Sudhi and two others in the car that met with an accident on Monday morning, is out of danger, said friend and actor Bineesh Bastin. Kunjumon, who was admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi sustained injuries on his face.

According to Bastin, Kunjumon had to undergo a nine-hour-long surgery. Friends of the mimicry artist had sought everyone's prayers prior to the surgery, on social media.

“Mahesh Kunjumon's surgery, which lasted for nine hours, is over. Mahesh was injured in the car accident along with Kollam Sudhi. He is out of danger now,” wrote Bineesh Bastin.

On June 5, around 4:30 am, a car carrying Sudhi, Binu Adimali, Mahesh Kunjumon, and a few others collided with a pick-up van on National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam. The actors were returning to Ernakulam from Vadakara after a stage show. Sudhi, who suffered a head injury, was rushed to a hospital in Kodungallur, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Binu Adimali and Ullas Aroor were admitted to Medical Trust Hospital. Binu is out of danger, while Ullas who suffered a bone injury is still under treatment.

Mahesh Kunjumon has several social media followers. His first claim to fame was when a video of him imitating Pinarayi Vijayan became viral during the pandemic. The impersonation was perfect. Mahesh mimics Vineeth Srinivasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Babu Raj, with the same perfection.

He once gave voice to all the actors in the Malayalam version of the movie 'Vikram.' At the stage show held at Vadakara, he did a similar feat and imitated several actors. Mahesh's hometown is Kurinji near Puthenkurishu.