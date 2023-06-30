Mammootty's timely intervention saves actor's life with free heart surgery

Megastar Mammootty is known for his philanthropic activities. Recently, television actor Manoj praised the actor for his timely intervention in saving television-film actor Kollam Shah by providing him with free heart surgery. It was when Shah complained of chest pain during a serial shoot that the doctors said he required heart surgery. Manoj says the television organization ATMA, and actor Seema G Nair did offer financial aid to the actor who was struggling to raise funds for the operation.

It was Manoj who texted Mammootty and asked for his help with Shah's surgery. Later, Mammootty called Manoj and offered help to perform the surgery. Thanks to Mammootty's intervention, the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram offered to conduct the surgery for free.

"Two happy moments happened in my life. One was when Mammukka called me. This is the first time that I got a call from Mammukka on my phone. When his name flashed on my mobile, I was almost numb with excitement.

We have a group formed by TS Saji sir for our television family. We all try to do whatever charity work we can for our members. Kollam Shah is very active in television. Though he has been in this field for years, he hasn't yet received roles that explore his talent. He has acted with Mammootty in 'Snehamulla Simham.' When he was acting in 'Sukhamo Devi,' he had chest pain. When he was admitted to the hospital, it was found that he had four blocks in the heart.

But he didn't have the funds to undergo the surgery. We discussed this issue in our group. It was production controller Shaji Thirumala who provided all the help for Shah. I can't think of anyone who does such selfless work. ATMA's President KB Ganesh Kumar and General Secretary Dinesh Panicker had already sanctioned Rs 25,000 from the organization. We decided that we should all pitch in and help Shah. But then the surgery was too costly for us to handle.

When we told Seema G Nair, she immediately transferred Rs 25,000 into Shah's account. She is always so helpful. But we still needed funds. So I asked Shaji if we should contact Mammootty, and he told me to go ahead.

So I sent Mammootty a message attaching Shah's photo and other details. I also sent him a voice note explaining that his condition was critical and if Mammootty could help in some way. But Mammukka, who usually responds to all my messages, didn't respond to this one. I first messaged him on June 7th. Since there was no response, I messaged Mammukka again on the 12th, apologizing for any inconvenience. There was no response to that as well.

That's when Shaji told me that there was a Heart-to-Heart project at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital that offers free heart surgery. He said Mammootty would be able to make it happen and asked me to call him again. But I declined, saying I don't want to trouble him again. However, on June 15th, at around 6:55, I received a call from Mammukka, and I froze.

He said, "Manoj, you had told me about Shah. I will inform the hospital; they will do the needful." That night he informed the hospital, and they agreed to perform the operation for free. I will never forget that moment when I received a call from the great man. He is really a loving lion. Shah’s surgery was done on June 27th. Please pray for him,” said Manoj.