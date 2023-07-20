'Barbie fever': Pakistani artist transforms Bollywood stars into Barbie and Ken

With the release date of the highly anticipated Barbie movie approaching, the buzz surrounding the film has reached fever pitch. As fans eagerly await the cinematic experience, they are channelling their inner Barbie, sparking a wave of transformative creativity. Recently, a talented Pakistani artist, Abdullah Anxie, took the internet by storm with their remarkable AI artwork, turning Barbie and Ken into the glamorous celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The artist's ingenuity didn't stop there; they continued to weave their magic, reimagining other beloved Bollywood stars as Barbie and Ken. The results were nothing short of mesmerizing, showcasing Bollywood's iconic pairs like Aamir Khan-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in vibrant hues of pink and yellow. Even the rooms in the artwork were adorned with the same striking colour combinations, adding an extra touch of creativity.

As Abdullah Anxie's AI artwork made its way across various social media platforms, it captured the attention and admiration of people worldwide. The unique concept and stunning execution have sparked delight and fascination among fans and celebrities alike, garnering widespread admiration for the artist's extraordinary talent.