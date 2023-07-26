Tamannaah spills the beans! Here’s the real price of ‘diamond’ gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife

A throwback pic of leading South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia posing with a big diamond ring gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana has again taken the internet by storm.

Speculations have gone rife that the diamond is the fifth largest in the world and worth crores. Curious fans are thronging her social media page and posting queries over its price.

It was in 2019 that Tamannaah was presented the ‘valuable’ gift by Upasana Konidela after she acted in the film ‘Sye Raa Narashima Reddy’. Upasana produced the movie along with her husband, while her father-in-law Chiranjeevi did the lead role. Both Tamannaah and Upsana shared the images on social media and the same went viral.

The picture again has turned the talking point in social media as the ‘Kaavaalaa’ song in Jailer movie, in which the actor in a sizzling avatar catches everyone’s attention with her dance moves, is topping the charts. And yes, finally she has spilled the beans.

“Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond..,” she revealed on her social media account.

It became clear that her fans mistook the diamond-shaped bottle opener for an actual diamond as they shared the adorable pic.