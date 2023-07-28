Sushmita Sen talks about her heart attack and road to recovery

Mumbai: After returning from her European vacation, actress Sushmita Sen recently went live on her Instagram to discuss her health with her fans. Prior to this, she had experienced a heart attack while filming the third season of her successful streaming series 'Aarya'. During the live session, a fan inquired about her health to which she replied as, "My health is fabulous… I have been eating well."

Her followers were also excited to get some updates about her upcoming project, 'Aarya 3' in which she avenges the murder of her husband by the druglords. Although she did not reveal anything major about the show's third season as she is bound by a contract, she expressed that she has a lot to share about all the work they did before the health scare happened and all the action they shot after her recovery.

"I am waiting for 'Aarya 3'. I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it, so many things to tell you when we finally discuss 'Aarya' about all the stuff that we did, pre-health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it," she said.

Sushmita Sen captioned the post, "#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga."

Fans were shocked when they learned about the actress's heart attack earlier. The actress had revealed about the heart attack in an Instagram post a few months ago.

The actress had shared a picture with her father and wrote: "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' (sic)."

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga", she wrote in her caption.

(With IANS inputs)