Cinematography Amendment Act brings three age-specific film certifications

The main criteria of the Cinematography Amendment Act, introduced by Minister Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha is to divide films suitable for children to watch under the supervision of parents in three categories based on age. Currently, U/A-certified films can be seen by children under 12 years with the supervision of their parents.

With the passing of this bill, there will be three types of certification: those above 7 plus (U/A 7+), above 13 years (U/A 13+), and above 16 years (U/A 16+). However, the bill states that no one other than parents or guardians can impose these conditions on children. For example, theatre authorities cannot have age restrictions based on these conditions.

U (anyone can see), U/A (those below the age of 12 can see with parents' supervision), A (adults only), and S (Special category) are the four certifications that are there currently.

A and S category films are also subject to special certification similar to U/A for telecast in other media platforms. That means an A certificate film can be shown on TV if they agree to make the changes suggested by the Censor board.