Mahalakshmi was wondering what I was doing in 'Mayamohini': Dileep

Dileep is a happy man. Not only is his ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ winning at the box office, but his little daughter is also pleased with his performance. In an interview on a YouTube channel, he said Kavya and daughters Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi saw the film in Chennai— “Kavya said Mahalakshmi was laughing at everything. And Meenutti said she liked the film, and all her friends also loved it.”

“Kavya said people are enjoying the film and that for certain scenes even men were crying. Mamaatty (pet name of Mahalakshmi) will be 5 this October. It is only recently that she started watching my old films. She wondered what I was doing in ‘Mayamohini.’

I started acting in 1995. Before that, I worked as an AD. I started doing small roles and then came ‘Ezhara Kootam.’ Later I did ‘Sainyam.’ My initial films were with big directors. I made my acting debut in my Guru’s film. I was able to assist as well as act in Joshiy’s films.

Even today when I work on his film, I am his assistant. I had the fortune to play Hero in a Joshiy film. I was able to act in so many different films. Such films also had an audience. My responsibility is towards my audience. Cinema gave me everything. I am still in cinema because of my audience,” said the actor.