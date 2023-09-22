Actor-politician Suresh Gopi nominated president of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute

Delhi: Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi has been nominated as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI). He has also been selected as the chairman of its governing council.

However, the actor is likely to reject the position. According to sources, he came to know about the appointment through media and did not receive an official confirmation.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday congratulated the actor, while sharing the news on microblogging site X. "Many congratulations to veteran film actor @TheSureshGopi ji on being nominated the President of the @srfti_official society & chairman of the governing council of @srfti_official for a period of 3 years," the I&B minister wrote.

Thakur said Gopi's "vast experience & cinematic brilliance" will enrich the esteemed institute. "I wish you a fruitful tenure," he added in his post.

Gopi, a National Award-winning actor known for films such as "Kaliyattam", "Manichitrathazhu", "Commissioner", and "Paappan", is a former Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP.

In February, Gopi drew widespread criticism from netizens over his controversial remarks against non-believers at a temple function in Ernakulam district on the occasion of Shivaratri.

