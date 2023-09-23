Udaipur welcomes Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra with dhol beats and smiles

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra received a spectacular reception at the Udaipur airport as they arrived in the picturesque Lake City for their wedding festivities. A viral video captured the couple's grand entrance, complete with lively dhol beats, while a prominent roadside billboard adorned with a scenic depiction of the city extended a warm "Welcome to Udaipur, Parineeti and Raghav.

On her arrival in Udaipur, Parineeti can be seen greeting people with a big smile. She also looked at the hoarding and blushed. Raghav, who arrived separately, can be seen flashing his famous boyish smile as he acknowledged the greetings of the assembled people.

Earlier in the day, Parineeti was spotted at Delhi airport, dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes.

Raghav, looking more like the 'maa ka munda' West Delhi boy from 'Made in Heaven' than the "suspended parliamentarian" that he calls himself on X, was seen in skinny blue jeans and a figure-fitting black Polo tee. and sporting smart dark shades.

He was accompanied by his posse of Punjab Police security personnel -- after all, he's a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- and his parents followed him at a distance.

Udaipur is all set to host the wedding of Raghav and Parineeti Chopra at the Leela Palace. Along with the couple, members of their families and friends will also be present. At this 'royal wedding', 100 private security guards have been deployed around the venue.

Earlier, the wedding card of the couple had gone viral on social media. It read: "Divine Promises: A pearl white Indian wedding ... Leela Palace. Jaimala: 3:30 p.m. Pheras: 4:00 p.m. Vidai: 6:30 p.m."

The card carries beautiful sketches of the landscape of Udaipur.

The wedding festivities will start from Saturday, September 23 with Parineeti's 'choora' ceremony at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a 'Fresco Afternoon' on the terrace near the hotel's ballroom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Sunday, September 24, Raghav's 'sehrabandi' will take place at the iconic Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m. Then 'baraat' will then set off from the hotel at 2 p.m.

The wedding reception, around the theme of 'A Night of Amore' will be held at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Over this weekend, a number of big personalities from politics and Bollywood will descend upon Udaipur.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

