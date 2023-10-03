Sridevi was not pregnant before marriage: Boney Kapoor puts previous rumours to rest

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has denied rumours about Sridevi being pregnant much before their marriage. The ace producer, in an interview with YouTuber Rohan Dua, said the rumours started because the couple disclosed their marriage details only when Sridevi showed signs of pregnancy.

This, according to him, sparked rumours that the star actor had Jhanvi much before their marriage. “We got married in August 1996, but did not announce our marriage then. We only did so when Sridevi started showing signs of her pregnancy in January. We welcomed Jhanvi in March,” he said.

Boney Kapoor had noticed Sridevi in the late 1970s when she was shooting for a Tamil movie. However, both she and Boney interacted only in 1987 on the sets of the blockbuster film 'Mr India'. The film, starring Boney's brother Anil and Sridevi, was a major milestone in Boney's career. Both Sridevi and Boney started dating each other in the early 1990s, following which they tied the knot.

During those days, Sridevi was labelled a homebreaker because Boney was already married to Mona Shourie with whom he had two children. Sridevi, who died in 2018, has two daughters -- Jhanvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor- with Boney.