Malavika Jayaram reveales the face of her mystery man with a birthday message

After allowing the netizens to speculate about her mysterious boyfriend, Malavika Jayaram has finally shared a picture with him. “Happiest birthday to the best decision I have ever made in life. I love you now and forever,” was her birthday wish to him. But his identity continues to remain mysterious.

Recently she posted an Instagram story in which she was holding hands with a guy. And Kalidas and Parvathy had also added their affectionate comments under the photo.

Meanwhile, Malavika is all set to debut on screen. Earlier she had appeared with her father for a Jewellery ad. With over 3 lakh followers on Instagram, her photo shoots are very popular. She also participated in an acting workshop.

A year back she had acted in a Tamil music video called ‘Mayam Seythu Povai’ with Ashok Selvan.