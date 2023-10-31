Popular OTT platform announces new docu-series celebrating queer love in India

Mumbai: A new docu-series celebrating queer love in India is all set to premier in a major OTT platform on November 7. The series titled 'Rainbow Rishta' will focus on some members from the LGBTQIA+ community and their inspiring and heartwarming love stories.

The six-part docuseries is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A, Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji. 'Rainbow Rishta' aims to give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community. The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

The series is produced by VICE Studios Production, which is partnering with Prime Video for the second time. Rainbow Rishta, which will premier on Prime Video is a part of the OTT platform's festive lineup for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The lineup also includes several other Original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages.