From laughter to contemplation: The many shades of Kalabhavan Haneef

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2023 05:24 PM IST
Kalabhavan Haneef. Photo: Instagram

Despite his numerous appearances on the silver screen, Kalabhavan Haneef has never managed to secure a prominent or leading role in movies. During an interview, when probed about whether this reality disheartens him, Haneef responded by underscoring his reluctance to make demands from anyone. He confessed to feeling a sense of melancholy at times, but he has come to find contentment in the opportunities that come his way. Furthermore, he shared his puzzlement about why directors, despite acknowledging his impeccable comedic timing and praising his performances, haven't cast him in substantial roles.

Haneef went on to explain that if he ever decides not to accept a role for any reason, there are a hundred others ready to take his place. He expressed his eagerness to seize the opportunities that present themselves, choosing not to miss out on them.

Regarding his seemingly perpetually sad expression in a comedy-oriented career, Haneef revealed that he is naturally not one to smile frequently. He challenged the perception that individuals in the film industry lead exemplary lives, emphasizing that he lives a very ordinary one. For him, maintaining a constant smile isn't feasible, as life is replete with ups and downs. He shared a valuable lesson from his father, which he has wholeheartedly embraced: the importance of being kind to everyone, a gesture that is tax-free and one he strives to embody.  

