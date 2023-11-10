Kalabhavan Haneef to be laid to rest today

Kalabhavan Haneef who passed away in Kochi on Thursday will be laid to rest on Friday. The 63-year-old actor had developed breathing issues and was admitted to a private hospital where he passed on. Known for his humour, the popular mimicry artist turned actor has essayed small roles in over 150 films throughout his career. He is most popularly remembered for scenes in films like 'Ee Parakkum Thalika'.

The actor's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Kappalandimukku Shadi Mahal in Mattancherry at 9 am and his funeral will be held at Chembittapally Juma Masjid at 11:30 am.