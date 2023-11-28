Jennifer Lawrence responds to plastic surgery rumours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Jennifer says she lost a lot of baby weight in her face over the years. Photo | Instagram (jenniferlawrencee_)

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has denied going under the knife in a recent interview with a leading magazine. The 33-year-old actor agrees that her appearance has changed over recent years, but only because of 'ageing'

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm ageing.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,' " Lawrence told Interview magazine.

She highlighted the influence of Hung Vanngo, the acclaimed make-up artist, reports aceshowbiz.com. She explained, "I also think it's incredible what make-up can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months, since I've been working with him, is convinced that I had eye surgery."

Meanwhile, Lawrence previously revealed that she struggles with mom guilt. The award-winning actress confessed that she was still trying to come to terms with the demands of motherhood.

