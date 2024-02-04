You should focus on Aamir Khan's films: Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at Kiran Rao for criticising 'Animal'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' emerged as one of the major blockbusters last year. Despite its commercial success, the film faced significant backlash for allegedly endorsing misogyny and toxic masculinity. Recently debuting on Netflix, the movie's availability on the streaming platform has reignited debates surrounding its controversial content. Some users also advocated for the removal of 'Animal' from Netflix.

In response to criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed comments made by Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. Sandeep suggested that Rao should focus on Aamir's films, highlighting a scene in 'Dil' where the male character initially threatens a female character with rape but eventually falls in love. Sandeep dismissed the critique, stating, "This is entirely wrong."

The filmmaker also defended films like 'Bahubaali 2' and 'Kabir Singh', rejecting claims that they promote misogyny and stalking. Sandeep argued that there is a misunderstanding between stalking and approaching, emphasizing the importance of considering context in such discussions.