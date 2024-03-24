'Aadujeevitham' real-life hero Najeeb's granddaughter passes away

Published: March 24, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Benyamin, Najeeb

In an unfortunate incident, Safa Mariyam, the granddaughter of Najeeb Muhammed, the real-life hero of the novel 'Aadujeevitham', passed away on Saturday. Safa Mariyam was the daughter of Safeer and Mubeena, hailing from Arattupuzha. She was admitted to a medical college on Friday night due to breathing difficulties. Safeer, who works in a hypermarket in Muscat, will be arriving in Kerala to attend the funeral on Sunday morning.

On a related note, 'Aadujeevitham' is set to hit the theatres on March 28. The film features Prithviraj in the lead role and is directed by Blessy. It is based on the book 'Aadujeevitham', authored by Benyamin.

