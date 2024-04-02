Vijay Deverakonda's comment on debutant directors spark outrage online

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has faced significant backlash following his recent comments about not wanting to work with debutantes and preferring directors to be 'warm and ready' when he arrives on set. During the promotions of his film 'Family Star', Vijay expressed the need for his directors to have at least one film under their belt. He explained that shooting a film is a massive challenge and that actors are only 'getting into the groove' during their first film.

These remarks did not sit well with netizens, who labelled the actor as arrogant. Many pointed out that Vijay himself has only a few hits from his more than 10 films. One user commented, "Pelli choopulu and Arjun reddy were directed by debutants and that's why he is here but Liger smashed everything he had which was directed by a reputed director." Another user wrote, "Says a man who just gave ONE hit film and then..." While yet another added, "His overconfidence will ruin him."