Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi ends 20-year-old feud?

'Murder' actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat who were not on speaking terms for years were seen interacting cordially at a wedding function in Mumbai, recently. The duo seemed to have buried the hatchet and were even seen hugging each other, much to the relief of their fans.

The two were attending the wedding ceremony of film producer Anand Pandit's daughter. They interacted with each other and even posed for the paparazzi.

The sparkling chemistry between Mallika and Emraan in 'Murder' was well appreciated by audience and critics, but they reportedly did not share the same chemistry off screen and were unfriendly with each other on the sets.

Their differences deepened when Emraan called Mallika a 'bad kisser' during an episode of 'Koffee with Karan'. He also made fun of her Hollywood aspirations in the same episode when Karan asked him what he would find in Mallika's bedroom. “An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood,” he had quipped.

Mallika later revealed there was a misunderstanding between them during the promotions of their film in the early 2000s, which led to their feud. However, she admitted she was also 'childish' and said the feud was 'uncalled for'.