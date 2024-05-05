Anushka Sharma makes stunning post-baby debut at IPL match

Anushka Sharma recently made her first public appearance since welcoming her son, Akaay. She was seen cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match against Gujarat Titans.

Amidst the plethora of videos and photos circulating on social media, one particular image grabbed fans’ attention: Virat sending a flying kiss to Anushka, who reciprocated with applause and cheers.

This marked Anushka's first public outing post Akaay's birth. However, recent glimpses of her surfaced during her birthday celebrations, where she joined Virat and his RCB comrades for an intimate gathering.

Faf du Plessis, a star player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, shared a snapshot of the celebration, highlighting Anushka's joyous presence among the close-knit group.

Throughout the game, Anushka Sharma's emotions were palpable as cameras captured her myriad expressions. She displayed a mix of shock and relief when Virat narrowly dodged a runout, and she erupted into smiles and applause when he struck consecutive sixes.