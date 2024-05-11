After back-to-back hits, Mammooty is gearing up for his next release 'Turbo', which will hit theatres on May 16. Though there is a lot of anticipation around the film's release, Mammootty fans are disappointed that the filmmakers have shared very few updates about the film. Though the makers have announced the trailer would release on May 12, many feel it is late, considering most of Mammootty's films have been promoted well in the past.

Recently, speculations were rife that Mammootty will be playing a driver in this film, which is helmed by Vysakh. Mammootty's look for the movie had gone viral, with the actor sporting a close cut look. The speculations began after a scene from the movie 'Manu Uncle' featuring Mammooty driving an ambassador car with the word 'Turbo' inscribed on the front door, went viral. Though it may be coincidental, Mammootty fans think the film has a connection to the 1980 movie. Director Vysakh known mostly for successful films like 'Pulimurugan', 'Mallu Singh' and 'Pokkiri Raja' is helming the project.

Though Vysakh's recent outing 'Monster' was a disaster, people still are pinning hopes on the movie considering Vysakh's previous string of successes and Mammootty's presence. Midhun Manuel Thomas has written the script of the film.