Sushmita Sen celebrates three decades of being crowned Miss Universe

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who last appeared in the streaming series 'Aarya', is marking the 30th anniversary of her Miss Universe title win. She recently took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a throwback picture of herself holding a baby girl, along with a lengthy caption. She wrote: “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 years old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!! What a journey it’s been and continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity and strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love and belonging.”

She further mentioned: “Three decades and counting!! #mahalkita I remember and celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo To all my loved fans, friends, family and well wishers around the world…know that each one of you has made a difference to my life and inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 #Happy30years #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title on May 21, 1994. The title was later won by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in 2021.

(With IANS inputs)