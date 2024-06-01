Mindy Kaling on the possibility of returning as Kelly Kapoor in 'The Office' reboot

Indo-American actress Mindy Kaling, known for championing diversity and representation, recently discussed the possibility of revisiting her character Kelly Kapoor from 'The Office' and her thoughts on the new spinoff series. "It's been such a long time since I’ve played Kelly Kapoor that I’d have to get back into character -- not to sound method," Kaling remarked. The actress added: "But I’m like, 'What would she be like? At my age?' " Regardless of the intricacies of what Kelly Kapoor of today would look like, Kaling affirmed that if the question ever arose, she would "of course" consider it, reports people.com.

"For that group of people, I would definitely - I’d be open to it." As for the spinoff series, which was announced earlier this month, will have Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, Kaling said: "I think it’s gonna be great." "I don’t have anything to do with it, but I’m a big fan of the people behind the scenes, so I think it’ll be good," she said, referring to Greg Daniels, who originally adapted the British version of the sitcom, and Michael Koman, who are leading the force on the spinoff.

(With IANS inputs)