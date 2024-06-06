Manju Warrier wishes colleague and friend Bhavana on her birthday

Manju Warrier who is one of Bhavana's closest friends in the film industry wished the actor as she turned 38 on Thursday. The 'How Old Are You' actor took to Facebook to which her friend. “Happy Birthday dearesttttttttttt!!!!!! Love love and only love!!!!!!!!!!,” she wrote, while sharing a selfie of the two together.

Manju's previous post on Bhavana's birthday had gone viral. The actor had addressed Bhavana as the 'strongest woman' she has ever known. Bhavana who was a prominent fame in Mollywood, rose to fame with films like Chronic Bachelor, Swapnakoodu and Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, among others. She took a break from Malayalam cinema in the later part of the last decade and concentrated more on Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

In Mollywood, she made a comeback with 'Nttikkakkoru Premondarrn', opposite Sharafudheen. She recently played an actor in Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Nadikar', which was directed by Lal Jr. The actor has signed up for a couple of movies, including a Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film. 'Hunt' directed by Shaji Kailas and featuring Rahul Madhav and Ajmal Ameer is expected to hit theatres this year.