Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar-combo 'Little Hearts' banned in Gulf countries

'Little Hearts' featuring Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar is all set to hit theatres on June 7. However, now, the makers have revealed that the movie, which was all set for a worldwide release, has been banned in Gulf countries. Though they have not clarified the reason for the ban, the makers sought the audience support in ensuring the film's success in India and other countries.

Sandra Thomas who is co-producing the movie shared the news. “Dear Friends, I regret to inform you that Little Hearts will not be shown in GCC countries due to a government ban. This news comes as a huge disappointment as we put our heart and soul into making this film. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Unfortunately, the reason for the ban that cannot be disclosed at this time. Some speculate that there is a mysterious element in the film that led to the ban. I invite you to join me in watching Little Hearts tomorrow in cinemas. Your support means the world to me. Thank you for your understanding and continuous support. Warm regards,” she concluded.

'Little Hearts' is a romantic drama, which marks the reunion of Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar after their super successful collaboration in 'RDX', which was produced by Sophia Paul. The film features Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Baburaj, Mahima Nambiar, Jaffer Idukki, Ramya Suvi, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathy, Parvathy Babu, Aima Rosmy, John Kaippallil, among others.