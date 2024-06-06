Taylor Swift defends Lady Gaga against invasive pregnancy rumours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2024 02:11 PM IST
Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga. Photo: Instagram

Taylor Swift has publicly supported fellow musician Lady Gaga after Gaga posted a TikTok video refuting pregnancy rumours. According to the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Swift addressed the issue by saying, "Can we all agree that it's invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman."

On Monday, Lady Gaga took to TikTok to shut down the rumours while making a cheeky reference to Swift's song 'Down Bad' from her newly released album, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Taylor Swift herself was recently the subject of similar pregnancy speculations. Fans tried to identify signs of a baby bump while she was on The European Eras Tour, scrutinizing pictures from the tour for clues. In her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the 'Anti-Hero' singer discussed how these speculations have negatively impacted her body image and mental health.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT