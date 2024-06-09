'Grrr..' trailer shows Kunchacko Boban's daredevil act at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2024 12:08 PM IST
Posters of 'Grrr' movie. Photo: IMDb

The trailer for "Grrr..," starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu and directed by Jay K, has been released. The trailer highlights a gripping scene where Kunchacko Boban's character, Rejimon Nadar, jumps into the lion's cage at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.
The one-minute, 57-second video begins with astonishing news suggesting that Rejimon Nadar may have been killed for honour or betrayed in love, following his disappearance. Moments later, it is revealed that an intoxicated Rejimon leapt into the lion's den at the zoo.

Suraj Venjaramoodu portrays an officer who attempts to save Rejimon from the lion. 'Grrr..' is Jay K's second film after 'Ezra' and promises to be a fun-comedy entertainer. The screenplay is co-written by Jay K and Praveen S.
In addition to Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Rajesh Madhavan, Shruti Ramachandran, Anagha, Alencier Ley Lopez, and many others.

