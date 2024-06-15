Fans get a glimpse of Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar in 'Kannappa' teaser

The teaser of the upcoming Vishnu Manchu-starrer action film ‘Kannappa’ was released on Friday. Mohanlal fans are equally excited as the teaser revealed glimpses of the veteran star along with Prabhas, Sharath Kumar and Kajal Agarwal. The teaser boasts of many war sequences, and the use of primitive weapons as Vishnu Manchu’s titular character takes on a band of bandits who are on their way to destroy a village.

It also gives a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. 'Kannappa' marks the second film for Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva after the successful ‘OMG 2’ which was released last year.

Talking about the teaser, Vishnu Manchu said, “We are beyond excited to present the teaser of 'Kannappa' to the audience. Following the incredible response at Cannes, we can't wait for the world to experience the grandeur and emotional depth of our film. 'Kannappa' is a journey of collective devotion, and we are eager to have audiences join us on this path."

He added, “This film is a significant part of our history, and we are proud to bring it to the people. In recent years, we have witnessed how local stories resonate globally, and 'Kannappa' is one such tale rooted in our rich culture that will undoubtedly connect with the audience everywhere."

The film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh combines stunning visuals with a poignant narrative, bringing to life the tale of devotion and sacrifice. The film's production team features Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, choreographer Prabhu Deva, and Brinda. Shot across New Zealand, the film stars a slew of talented artistes from across film industries in India.