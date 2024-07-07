'Kalki 2898 AD' nears Rs 1,000 crore milestone globally, dominates box office

The recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is nearing the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. On its 10th day, the film saw a remarkable 106 per cent increase in collections, earning Rs 34.45 crore domestically. In the Telugu region, it grossed Rs 11 crore. Interestingly, there was a shift in the box-office trend, with the Hindi region leading by contributing Rs 18.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In India, the film is racing towards Rs 1000 crore. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 466 crore, with worldwide collections amounting to Rs 709 crore.

The occupancy for its morning 3D shows is higher in Telugu than in Hindi, with occupancy rates at 32.62 per cent and 21.79 per cent, respectively. For night 3D shows, Telugu occupancy is at 74.77 per cent, while Hindi is at 58.80 per cent. The film continues its dream run at the box office despite the new release of ‘Kill’, which managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has surpassed many films in its 10-day box office earnings, including ‘Pathan’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Dangal’, and ‘Bahubali’. Next in its sights is the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, which earned a total of Rs. 525 crore in the country. Given its current performance, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is expected to surpass ‘Gadar 2’ in 3-4 days.

(With IANS inputs)