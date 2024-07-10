The remastered version of 'Devadoothan', a mystery drama directed by Sibi Malayil and featuring Mohanlal in the lead, is all set to hit theatres soon. The trailer of the 4k remastered version was released at an official function held in Kochi on Tuesday. Sibi Malayil, Mohanlal, Vineeth Kumar, Sharath, film producer Siyad Koker, scriptwriter Reghunathan Paleri, lyricist Kaithapram D Nampoothiri, cinematographer Santhosh Thundiyil and editor Bhoominathan, were present at the function. The film's official launch date was also revealed during the function. According to the makers, the remastered version will hit theatres on July 26.

Sibi Malayil said the decision to remaster the film was taken by a group of youngsters, led by Siyad Kokker's daughter. “When I learnt about their efforts to remaster the film, I was the one who suggested it could be edited and released again. People say it is a film that came ahead of its time. I believe this is the right time for its release,” he said. He added there were many requests from the younger generation to re-release the film in theatres. He also promised the movie would be a visual spectacle for all.

Mohanlal, meanwhile appreciated the efforts of the team in bringing the film back to theatres. “Devadoothan is one among those films that is closest to my heart. I was surprised to learn that we were able to preserve the film so well. People in Bollywood are remastering old films and even converting black and white movies to colour. In Kerala, the scenario is different and I am glad we are taking the step in that direction,” he said.