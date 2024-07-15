Kim Kardashian shares love for India at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai from July 12-14 were a grand spectacle, attracting numerous dignitaries and international celebrities. Among the prominent attendees were reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, Kim shared a selection of exclusive photos from the festivities on social media, with the caption, 'India has my heart'.

Kim Kardashian and Isha Ambani. Photo: Instagram

Wearing a red outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta, Kim dazzled at the event. She posted individual shots accentuating her stunning look, along with pictures featuring Isha Ambani, Anant’s sister. One special photo captured Kim with the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika, amidst the opulent celebration.

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Instagram

Kim and Khloe arrived in Mumbai on July 11, greeted with a traditional arti ceremony for the multi-day wedding extravaganza. They embraced the local customs, sporting bindis and enjoying an autorickshaw ride while filming scenes for their show, The Kardashians, in Mumbai. During the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on July 12, Kim and Khloe made a fashion statement by wearing traditional Indian attire.