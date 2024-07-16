'Manorathangal' trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty shine in anthology series written by MT

The much-anticipated anthology series 'Manorathangal,' scripted by the legendary M. T. Vasudevan Nair, is set for release. Today, on M. T. Vasudevan Nair's birthday (July 15), the filmmakers have unveiled the trailer, sparking excitement among fans.

Featuring a star-studded lineup of Indian cinema's finest, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, the 106-second trailer opens with Kamal Haasan paying homage to MT's enduring legacy. As the trailer unfolds, it offers tantalizing glimpses of the diverse segments within the series, showcasing the talents of Mohanlal, Mammootty, and many others.

'Manorathangal' comprises nine films, each directed by a prominent filmmaker: Ollavum Theeravum (Priyadarshan), Kadugannava Oru Yathra (Ranjith), Kazhcha (Shyamaprasad), Shilalikhatam (Priyadarshan), Vilpana (Aswathy V Nair), Sherlock (Mahesh Narayanan), Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam (Jayarajan Nair), Abhyam Theedi Vendum (Santosh Sivan ASC, ISC), and Kadalkkattu (Rathish Ambat).

The ensemble cast includes a mix of legendary and contemporary actors such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Madhoo, Nedumudi Venu, Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon, Nadiya Moidu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Harish Uthaman, Shanthi Krishna, Joy Mathew, Kailash, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Ishit Yamini, and Naseer Sanskranthy.